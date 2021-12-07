UrduPoint.com

Threatening Kiev 'Unacceptable' - German Incoming Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Germany's Incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that borders should be respected and threatening Ukraine is "unacceptable".

"We in Germany, as elsewhere in Europe, as well as in the United States and other countries view the movement of troops that we see at the borders of Ukraine with great concern," Scholz said at a press conference, adding that threatening Ukraine this way is "unacceptable.

"

Scholz also said that he is confident that US President Joe Biden will express this point of view during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

