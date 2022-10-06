UrduPoint.com

Tokayev Agrees To Run For Kazakh Presidential Elections From People's Coalition

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Tokayev Agrees to Run for Kazakh Presidential Elections From People's Coalition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed to run for president in the snap elections from the People's Party of Kazakhstan coalition, which includes political parties and numerous public associations.

On Wednesday, People's Party of Kazakhstan, Amanat party, and the National Volunteer Network of Kazakhstan endorsed Tokayev as a presidential candidate.

"Various public organizations have offered to nominate me candidate in these elections. As I said earlier, the head of state should not give priority to any party, he should be politically neutral. I have never turned away from this position. It is a great honor and responsibility for me to run for the presidential election as a common candidate nominated by all of you. Thank you all for your trust," Tokayev said.

