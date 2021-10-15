Tokyo Lodges Protest to Moscow Over Russian Deputy Prime Minister Visit to Iturup - Motegi

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Tokyo has lodged a protest to Moscow over Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko's visit to the island of Iturup, a part of the southern Kuril islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"The protest has been lodged. This (trip) contradicts the unchanged position of Japan on the Northern Territories (known as the southern Kuril islands) and could not be accepted," Motegi said at a press conference.