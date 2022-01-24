UrduPoint.com

Tonga Eruption Equivalent To Hundreds Of Hiroshimas: NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains"

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains".

The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves.

"We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release.

NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.

The agency said the eruption "obliterated" the volcanic island about 65 kilometres (41 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

It blanketed the island kingdom of about 100,000 in a layer of toxic ash, poisoning drinking water, destroying crops and completely wiping out at least two villages.

It also claimed at least three lives in Tonga and resulted in the drowning deaths of two beachgoers in Peru after freak waves hit the South American country.

Peruvian authorities have declared an environmental disaster after the waves hit an oil tanker offloading near Lima, creating a huge slick along the coast.

In Tonga, the scale of destruction remains unclear after communications to remote islands were knocked out.

Nuku'alofa-based journalist Mary Lyn Fonua said locals were still coming to terms with the scale of the disaster.

"It's so beyond what anyone here has ever experienced," she told AFP.

"The shockwave from the eruption just messed up our brains, we're just starting to return to normal now." Fonua said the coating of fine grey grime covering everything was proving difficult to live with and raising concerns about long-term health issues.

"It gets everywhere," she said. "It irritates your eyes, you get sores in the corner of your mouth, everyone has blackened fingernails -- we look like a grubby lot.

"We need a good tropical deluge to wash everything away."Japanese, New Zealand and Australian defence forces have started delivering urgent relief supplies, particularly water, while maintaining strict Covid-19 protocols to preserve Tonga's virus-free status.

Related Topics

Tsunami Water Oil Fine Hiroshima Lima Mary Peru Tonga January August From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI cricketer of the ye ..

ICC declares Babar Azam as ODI cricketer of the year

30 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World C ..

Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for World Cup

37 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

COVID-19 cases cross 10M mark in Africa

31 minutes ago
 ECP notifies the name of RO and AROs for the LB el ..

ECP notifies the name of RO and AROs for the LB elections in district Mansehra

31 minutes ago
 Congo's surrendered rebels left in limbo

Congo's surrendered rebels left in limbo

31 minutes ago
 Govt trying to minimize impact of inflation on com ..

Govt trying to minimize impact of inflation on common men: Farrukh Habib

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.