Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony for newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi, the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony for newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi, the Mehr news agency reported.

The ceremony took place in the parliament building in Tehran. The event drew over 200 guests from 80 countries and was aired online.

Prior to the inauguration, the top Qatari diplomat met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues and issues of mutual interest.

Congratulating the Iranian president-elect, Al-Sabah confirmed his country's determination to expand cooperation between the countries and called for further consultations on regional and international issues.

Zarif, in turn, praised friendly relations between Iran and Kuwait, expressing hope for further cooperation under Raisi.