Top Kyrgyz Diplomat Says Foreign Political Forces Had Role In Post-Election Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Top Kyrgyz Diplomat Says Foreign Political Forces Had Role in Post-Election Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Apart from domestic opposition, political forces from abroad were also involved in igniting the post-election protests in Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

"I want to stress that the riots occurred not only because of political differences between political parties and the current government.

The riots were also caused by provocative forces inside the country and from abroad," the minister said, without specifying which countries might have had a role in the recent protests.

More Stories From World

