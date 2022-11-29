Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Assistance to Ukraine at Meeting in Romania Nov 29-30 - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The foreign ministers of the NATO member states will discuss the alliance's assistance to Ukraine to restore critical infrastructure at a meeting in Romania from November 29-30, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"One of the important reasons why this meeting today is so important and timely is that this provides us with the platform to mobilize further support to step up even more and also (Ukrainian) Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba to meet all his colleagues in NATO and then address those urgent needs .

.. Kuleba will address the need of stepping up further when it comes to rebuilding their power infrastructure," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the meeting in Bucharest.

"NATO has already delivered critical supplies to Ukraine to help them mitigate the consequences of the brutal attacks against the critical infrastructure, including gas and power infrastructure, we have delivered generators, we have delivered spare parts and allies are helping in different ways to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure," he added.