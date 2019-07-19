UrduPoint.com
Top US Arms Control Official To Hold Talks With Estonian Ministers In Tallinn - State Dept

Fri 19th July 2019

Top US Arms Control Official to Hold Talks With Estonian Ministers in Tallinn - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) One of the highest ranking US arms control officials is visiting Tallinn next week for talks with the Estonian ministers of foreign affairs and defense, the State Department said on Friday.

"Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L.

Thompson will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, July 23-24, for bilateral meetings with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the department said in a press release.

In addition to meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Thompson will address the Tallinn Summer school of Cyber Diplomacy training program, the release added.

Thompson will also give an address to the Women in Science camp in Tallinn to urge young women to undertake careers in cyber and national security, the note added.

