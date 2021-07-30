UrduPoint.com
Tornado Destroys Several Buildings In Pennsylvania, Injures 5 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A powerful tornado has destroyed several buildings in the US state of Pennsylvania, injuring five people, the local Bucks County Courier Times newspaper reported Friday.

According to the news, two consecutive tornadoes hit Bensalem, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia, on Thursday night, tearing through a mobile home park and destroying a car dealership, as well as damaging several other buildings in the area.

The storm reportedly lasted for about an hour.

"This was a devastating tornado that came through the Faulkner area, looked like a tv show. It looked like a bomb went off," Fred Harran, Bensalem public safety director, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The official noted that in his 34-year career he had never seen such damage from a storm, the news said.

Five people received light injuries, at least 7,000 people have been cut off from the electricity.

