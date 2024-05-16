Toshiba To Cut Up To 4,000 Jobs In Japan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Troubled Japanese industrial giant Toshiba said Thursday that it plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs domestically as part of a restructuring programme
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Troubled Japanese industrial giant Toshiba said Thursday that it plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs domestically as part of a restructuring programme.
The announcement follows the delisting of the firm's shares in December after being taken private by a consortium in the wake of multiple crises.
The headcount reduction will be achieved by November by offering employees aged over 50 who meet specific criteria voluntary early retirement.
"It was a tough decision for the management to make. But we believe these measures are essential to putting Toshiba back on the trajectory of recovery and growth," a company spokeswoman told AFP without wishing to be named.
Large-scale layoffs are rare in Japan but such use of early retirement schemes or voluntary redundancy has risen sharply.
The firm also said it is targeting operating profit of 380 billion Yen ($2.5 billion) and a return on sales of 10 percent in fiscal 2026, Bloomberg news reported.
It will move also head office functions from Tokyo's Hamamatsucho area to Kawasaki outside the Japanese capital in the first half of fiscal 2025.
Toshiba traces its roots back to 1875 and evolved into a vast conglomerate in the 20th century synonymous with Japan's postwar economic revival.
The firm became a household name in Japan and beyond, making everything from early laptop computers, elevators and nuclear power stations to microchips.
But it has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years, including a huge accounting scandal in 2015 and billions of Dollars in losses from US nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse.
Pressure from activist shareholders and a takeover offer from private equity group CVC prompted aborted attempts to split the company first into three, and then into two.
Finally, Toshiba's board accepted in March 2023 the takeover bid worth around $14 billion by the consortium that included around 20 Japanese banks and other firms.
Its shares were then delisted in December after more than 70 years being traded on the Tokyo bourse.
The saga was closely watched in business circles for clues about what could become of other huge, diversified conglomerates in Japan and elsewhere.
\
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south6 minutes ago
-
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards8 minutes ago
-
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify16 minutes ago
-
England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools16 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government5 minutes ago
-
President Xi: progress in China-Russia ties attributable to five principles5 minutes ago
-
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest40 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reviews Hajj operation ..48 minutes ago
-
First batch of Somali pilgrims arrives in Madinah5 minutes ago
-
Alleged gunman charged with Slovak PM's attempted murder5 minutes ago
-
Walmart profits rise on strong sales from wealthier shoppers2 hours ago
-
Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euros2 hours ago