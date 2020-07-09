Total of 110 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) More than 100 forest fires - up from 77 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 18,300 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 110 forest fires on an area of 18,399 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 8, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 77 wildfires on an area of 43,599 hectares were extinguished.