Total of 80 Forest Fires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A total of 80 forest fires - the same number as the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 4,800 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 80 forest fires on an area of 4,874 hectares have been put out in Russia over the past day on July 6, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 80 wildfires on an area of 2,362 hectares were extinguished.