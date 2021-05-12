UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Giant TUI Eyes Strong Summer Despite Fresh Losses

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Tourism giant TUI eyes strong summer despite fresh losses

German travel giant TUI said Wednesday it was 'optimistic' about a strong summer rebound despite booking heavy losses once again between October and March

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :German travel giant TUI said Wednesday it was 'optimistic' about a strong summer rebound despite booking heavy losses once again between October and March.

"The prospects for early summer 2021 make me optimistic for tourism and for TUI," said the company's CEO Fritz Joussen in a statement, adding that the outlook was "significantly better" than at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The German company said that "rising vaccinations and test concepts" would enable "a safe restart for tourism in Europe".

It added that it had already received 2.6 million bookings for the coming summer, with "new bookings doubling since April".

Mediterranean destinations such as Greece and the Balearic islands were the most popular destinations, TUI said, adding that there was "particular potential" in holidaymakers from England.

Yet the number of summer bookings still remains 69 percent lower than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

With hotels, cruise ships and other areas of the tourism sector unable to operate as normal in many places, TUI has been hit hard by the pandemic.

After unprecedented losses of 3.1 billion Euros ($3.7bn) in 2020, the group revealed Wednesday that it had also suffered a financial hit at the beginning of this year.

It recorded net losses of 1.5 billion euros from October 2020 to March 2021 -- the first half of its fiscal year -- with operational losses (EBIT) of 1.3 billion euros.

Yet the group, which has received significant financial assistance from the German government, also said it had on hand cash and cash equivalents of 1.7 billion euros.

In January, TUI shareholders approved a third government bailout package of 1.8 billion euros, which included the option for the state to become a shareholder.

In total, Berlin has now poured around 4.3 billion euros of public money into the crisis-hit group.

Related Topics

Europe German Company Berlin Greece Money January March April October 2019 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Sawar condemns Israeli terrorism

4 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Calls on Houthis to End ..

4 minutes ago

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religi ..

4 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

5 minutes ago

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.