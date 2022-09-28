Traffic in Bosphorus Suspended Due to Bulker Breakdown - Coast Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended due to a breakdown of a bulker bound for Russia, the Turkish coast guard said.

"The tugs KURTARMA-8-9-10 and the boat KEGM-3 were immediately sent to the scene to the dry cargo ship VIVA ECLIPSE 190 meters long, the steering wheel of which was blocked in front of Uskudar while sailing from Tuzla to Russia. Traffic along the strait was temporarily suspended," the statement says.