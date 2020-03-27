Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas to Have Next Meeting on April 8 - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group is scheduled for April 8, the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, negations on Donbas were held via teleconference, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A meeting of the contact group is over, the next one to take place on April 8," the DPR said in a statement.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.