UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Says More COVID-19 Information To Be Unveiled 'Soon' Amid Calls For Projections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trudeau Says More COVID-19 Information to Be Unveiled 'Soon' Amid Calls for Projections

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) More information about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada will be available in the very near future, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday in answer to growing calls for analytic-based projections.

"You want to see the numbers and the predictions... and we'll have more information, keeping coming to you with it soon," Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said the pandemic will likely endure in the coming weeks and possibly months but acknowledged that his team is facing growing criticism for failing release modelling data that will shed light on the best- and worst-case scenarios for the progression of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump projected that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States could kill up to 240,000 Americans.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed on Thursday that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada increased to 10,466, while the death toll increased to 111.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 965,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and over 48,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada Trump Died United States Justin Trudeau March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

6 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

1 hour ago

5000 women registered for Tiger Force to supply ra ..

7 minutes ago

Children with Autism more prone to catch infection ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. taking all steps to mitigate coronavirus eff ..

7 minutes ago

Lukashenko Wants Russian Gas at $45 Per 1,000 Cubi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.