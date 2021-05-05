UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Online Bans, Including By Facebook, 'total Disgrace'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Trump calls online bans, including by Facebook, 'total disgrace'

Donald Trump said Wednesday it was a "total disgrace" for online giants to institute social media bans, after a Facebook board upheld the company's restriction against the former US president which he argued infringed on his free speech

Washington, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Donald Trump said Wednesday it was a "total disgrace" for online giants to institute social media bans, after a Facebook board upheld the company's restriction against the former US president which he argued infringed on his free speech.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country," Trump said in a statement, adding that American voters "will not stand" for such regulation of online speech.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the president of the United States because the radical left lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before," the Republican former leader said.

Related Topics

Google Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump United States From

Recent Stories

German car sales up in April but market still stra ..

33 seconds ago

Covid Indian variant detected in Kenya: health min ..

35 seconds ago

PITB, S&IT sign agreement to promote freelancing t ..

38 seconds ago

GB govt to enhance skills of educated youth: Minis ..

40 seconds ago

Egypt and Turkey draw closer

4 minutes ago

Meeting held to review anti-dengue measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.