Trump calls online bans, including by Facebook, 'total disgrace'

Washington, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Donald Trump said Wednesday it was a "total disgrace" for online giants to institute social media bans, after a Facebook board upheld the company's restriction against the former US president which he argued infringed on his free speech.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country," Trump said in a statement, adding that American voters "will not stand" for such regulation of online speech.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the president of the United States because the radical left lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before," the Republican former leader said.