Trump Jr. Says Ending 'Voter Fraud' Fundamental to Preserving Faith in US Democracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Donald Trump Jr., the son of the incumbent US president, has said on Friday that ending "voter fraud" in the country will be essential in maintaining the population's faith in democracy.

"When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won't be able to pretend voter fraud isn't real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

President Trump has, on multiple occasions, claimed that the 2020 US presidential election has been subject to fraud. Trump has pledged to file "a lot of litigation" after he claimed that votes for him had been suppressed.

Since Election Day, Twitter has flagged and hidden 12 of the incumbent president's tweets for spreading potentially false information.

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have slammed the incumbent president for making "baseless allegations" of electoral fraud that are harming public trust in democratic institutions.

The United States is still waiting for a winner to be declared in the 2020 presidential election. According to the Fox news broadcaster, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has gained 264 of the required 270 electoral votes to secure victory, with five states still to be called.

Earlier on Friday, Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia, which had previously been held by Trump, according to the broadcaster.