UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Jr. Says Ending 'Voter Fraud' Fundamental To Preserving Faith In US Democracy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Trump Jr. Says Ending 'Voter Fraud' Fundamental to Preserving Faith in US Democracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Donald Trump Jr., the son of the incumbent US president, has said on Friday that ending "voter fraud" in the country will be essential in maintaining the population's faith in democracy.

"When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won't be able to pretend voter fraud isn't real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

President Trump has, on multiple occasions, claimed that the 2020 US presidential election has been subject to fraud. Trump has pledged to file "a lot of litigation" after he claimed that votes for him had been suppressed.

Since Election Day, Twitter has flagged and hidden 12 of the incumbent president's tweets for spreading potentially false information.

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have slammed the incumbent president for making "baseless allegations" of electoral fraud that are harming public trust in democratic institutions.

The United States is still waiting for a winner to be declared in the 2020 presidential election. According to the Fox news broadcaster, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has gained 264 of the required 270 electoral votes to secure victory, with five states still to be called.

Earlier on Friday, Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia, which had previously been held by Trump, according to the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Election Europe Democracy Twitter Trump Lead Georgia United States 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

2 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

2 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

28 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

38 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.