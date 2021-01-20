WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump left the White House early on Wednesday for the last time during his four-year term in office, just hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump and First Lady Melania walked out onto the White House lawn shortly after 8:10 a.m.

local time and boarded Marine One for the first leg of their journey to their new residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple are breaking with long-standing US tradition by skipping Biden's inauguration, and instead plan to attend a farewell ceremony later this morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing to Florida.

Biden is due to be sworn is as president in a ceremony at the Capitol at noon, local time.