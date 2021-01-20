UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Leaves White House Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Trump Leaves White House Ahead of Biden's Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump left the White House early on Wednesday for the last time during his four-year term in office, just hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump and First Lady Melania walked out onto the White House lawn shortly after 8:10 a.m.

local time and boarded Marine One for the first leg of their journey to their new residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple are breaking with long-standing US tradition by skipping Biden's inauguration, and instead plan to attend a farewell ceremony later this morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing to Florida.

Biden is due to be sworn is as president in a ceremony at the Capitol at noon, local time.

Related Topics

White House Trump Florida

Recent Stories

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

38 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

38 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

48 minutes ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

53 minutes ago

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.