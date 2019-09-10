Trump Says Asked Bolton to Resign Over Disagreements

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements and would name his replacement next week.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump said via Twitter. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.

"

Bolton said in a Twitter statement he offered to resign on Monday night but Trump suggested to "talk about it tomorrow."

The Washington Post reported in August that Bolton had been kept out of any discussions related to the US-Taliban negotiations because his opposition to diplomacy irritated Trump. Moreover, Bolton called for an expanded military presence in Afghanistan and also opposed Trump's efforts to negotiate with North Korea and was against any potential engagement with Iran.