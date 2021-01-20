Trump Says Preparing To Hand Power Over To Biden On Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a farewell message on Tuesday said he is preparing to hand power over to the Biden administration on Wednesday.
"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," Trump said.