Trump Says US General Election to Take Place on November 3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that the general election in the United States is still expected to take place on November 3.

"The general election will happen on November 3," Trump said on Friday when asked if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could delay the elections.

Trump said he does not support using mail-in ballots and emphasizing that voting should take place in the booth.