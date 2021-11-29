UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Wanted To Keep Afghanistan's Bagram Base Under US Control After Withdrawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Trump Says Wanted to Keep Afghanistan's Bagram Base Under US Control After Withdrawal

Former US President Donald Trump said that while planning the country's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, he intended to keep the large Bagram air base under US control because of its close proximity to Chinese nuclear facilities

�MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said that while planning the country's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, he intended to keep the large Bagram air base under US control because of its close proximity to Chinese nuclear facilities.

"I was going to leave (Afghanistan), 21 years - that was enough. And I had it down to 2,500 troops and I was going to keep Bagram because of China, not because of Afghanistan. Because they're one hour away from their nuclear nuisance, because that's exactly what it is, that's where they make their nuclear (weapons)," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

The former US president believes that now that Bagram is out of US control, China is interested in taking over the air base.

Trump noted that the way in which his successor Joe Biden completed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was the "single most embarrassing moment in the history of (the US).

" He added that he was planning to bomb all the other bases in Afghanistan, so that they could not be used after the US withdrawal.

The ex-president particularly criticized US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley whom he cited as arguing that it would be much cheaper to leave military equipment behind in Afghanistan during the withdrawal than to take it.

"He made one statement that I knew was a terrible statement. He said, 'Sir, it's cheaper to leave the equipment than it is to take it ... We have an airplane that costs $98 million," Trump said.

Trump also criticized former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, calling him a "crook" for allegedly trying to smuggle more money out of the country than the plane could carry when he was fleeing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China Nuclear Trump Money Ashraf Ghani All From Million

Recent Stories

Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fie ..

Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fields at Bilateral Energy Forum ..

56 seconds ago
 SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA offic ..

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA officer

2 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potentia ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan, Rubles ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed by brother-in-law

Woman killed by brother-in-law

2 minutes ago
 Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras pr ..

Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras presidential poll

2 minutes ago
 Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTok ..

Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTokers in Karachi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.