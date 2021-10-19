UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Would Have Stopped Rioters If Present At US Capitol - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former President Donald Trump said he would have stopped a group of rioters at the US Capitol on January 6 from doing anything bad if he were there himself, according to an interview excerpt from David Drucker's book "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP" published Tuesday and featured in business Insider.

"I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn't let me go... I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad," Trump said.

On Monday, Trump sued the US House Select Committee investigating the events on January 6 for what he claims are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying the records have no connection to the events.

The Select Committee said the following day it will continue the probe and fight what it characterized were Trump's attempts to impede its work.

Trump associate and former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon also refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee, arguing that he is not required to testify given the executive privilege rule.

Trump's lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organized plot to overturn the 2020 election results nor that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise.

