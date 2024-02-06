Open Menu

Trump Set To Win Nevada Party Nomination, Despite Ignoring Primary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Trump set to win Nevada party nomination, despite ignoring primary

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Donald Trump's name won't appear on ballots in the Republican presidential Primary being held Tuesday in Nevada, but he is set to win the state's delegates anyway.

A row between state authorities and the local Republican party means the former president will take part in a separate caucus on Thursday, which is the only procedure Nevada's GOP says will count.

His sole remaining rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, will contest Tuesday's primary almost alone, guaranteeing a victory, but no reward.

When the caucus votes are counted, the former president is certain to scoop up another 26 delegates for the Republican convention in July, and the presidential primary process will leave town, without anyone necessarily noticing it had ever been there.

"It doesn't matter what happens... because people aren't paying that much attention," said Peter Loge of George Washington University.

Ask most Americans what is happening this week in Nevada and the answer will likely be: "The Super Bowl."

American football's glitzy showcase final will see the defending Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what is very likely to be the most-watched tv event of the year.

That's in addition to the confusing fact of there being a primary for both Democrats and Republicans and then a caucus for only Republicans -- with the results of both known far in advance -- and you can see why it's not gaining much traction.

Related Topics

Football Washington Trump San Francisco George Kansas City July Democrats Sunday Event TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

3 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

12 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

12 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

12 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

12 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

12 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

12 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

13 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

13 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World