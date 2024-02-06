Trump set to win Nevada party nomination, despite ignoring primary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Donald Trump's name won't appear on ballots in the Republican presidential Primary being held Tuesday in Nevada, but he is set to win the state's delegates anyway.

A row between state authorities and the local Republican party means the former president will take part in a separate caucus on Thursday, which is the only procedure Nevada's GOP says will count.

His sole remaining rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, will contest Tuesday's primary almost alone, guaranteeing a victory, but no reward.

When the caucus votes are counted, the former president is certain to scoop up another 26 delegates for the Republican convention in July, and the presidential primary process will leave town, without anyone necessarily noticing it had ever been there.

"It doesn't matter what happens... because people aren't paying that much attention," said Peter Loge of George Washington University.

Ask most Americans what is happening this week in Nevada and the answer will likely be: "The Super Bowl."

American football's glitzy showcase final will see the defending Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what is very likely to be the most-watched tv event of the year.

That's in addition to the confusing fact of there being a primary for both Democrats and Republicans and then a caucus for only Republicans -- with the results of both known far in advance -- and you can see why it's not gaining much traction.