Trump Set To Win Nevada Party Nomination, Despite Ignoring Primary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Donald Trump's name won't appear on ballots in the Republican presidential Primary being held Tuesday in Nevada, but he is set to win the state's delegates anyway.
A row between state authorities and the local Republican party means the former president will take part in a separate caucus on Thursday, which is the only procedure Nevada's GOP says will count.
His sole remaining rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, will contest Tuesday's primary almost alone, guaranteeing a victory, but no reward.
When the caucus votes are counted, the former president is certain to scoop up another 26 delegates for the Republican convention in July, and the presidential primary process will leave town, without anyone necessarily noticing it had ever been there.
"It doesn't matter what happens... because people aren't paying that much attention," said Peter Loge of George Washington University.
Ask most Americans what is happening this week in Nevada and the answer will likely be: "The Super Bowl."
American football's glitzy showcase final will see the defending Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what is very likely to be the most-watched tv event of the year.
That's in addition to the confusing fact of there being a primary for both Democrats and Republicans and then a caucus for only Republicans -- with the results of both known far in advance -- and you can see why it's not gaining much traction.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
Toyota raises annual net profit forecast as chip shortage eases2 minutes ago
-
Second century for Williamson as New Zealand extend lead past 50012 minutes ago
-
Aid push to Gaza frustrated as Israel shells food convoys: UN32 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd ODI scores42 minutes ago
-
Bumrah, Bazball and spin: Talking points after two India-England Tests52 minutes ago
-
Toyota raises annual net profit forecast as chip shortage eases1 hour ago
-
Turkmenistan faces 'parallel reality' media landscape1 hour ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer1 hour ago
-
Storm clouds gather around France coach Galthie ahead of Scots match1 hour ago
-
New Zealand v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Clashes as Senegal parliament delays presidential poll1 hour ago
-
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead2 hours ago