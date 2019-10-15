Trump Signs Decree Authorizing Sanctions Against Turkey - US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkey in connection with Ankara's operation in northern Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump has now signed an Executive Order to press Turkey to halt its military offensive against northeast Syria and adopt an immediate ceasefire. The Executive Order gives the Department of Treasury and the Department of State, the authority to consider and impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or associates of the Government of Turkey involved in actions that endanger civilians or lead to the further deterioration of peace, security, and stability in northeast Syria," Pompeo said in a Monday release.

The statement confirmed that Turkey's defense and energy ministries have already been sanctioned. Earlier, the US Department of Treasury said that in addition to the ministries, it was imposing sanctions on the heads of these ministries and Turkey's Minister of the Interior.

"To avoid suffering further sanctions imposed under this new Executive Order Turkey must immediately cease its unilateral offensive in northeast Syria and return to a dialogue with the United States," Pompeo stressed on Monday.