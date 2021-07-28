UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Prosecutor's Office Investigating Parties Over Alleged Financial Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:18 PM

Tunisia has opened an investigation into three political parties, including the Ennahda Movement, which allegedly received foreign financial support from unknown sources, Mohsen Dali, the spokesman for the prosecutor's office on economic and financial issues, said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Tunisia has opened an investigation into three political parties, including the Ennahda Movement, which allegedly received foreign financial support from unknown sources, Mohsen Dali, the spokesman for the prosecutor's office on economic and financial issues, said on Wednesday.

"In mid-July, the prosecutor's office on economic and financial issues opened an investigation into the Ennahda, Qalb Tounes parties as well as the Aich Tounsi Assembly over lobbying for obtaining foreign financial support for election campaign as well as receiving money from unidentified sources," Dali told Tunisian radio channel Mosaique FM.

The complaint was filed by the Democratic Movement Party in relation to the results of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Investigators will try to identify a source providing support and may request help from other countries, Dali added.

According to the spokesman, the authorities also opened an investigation into the anti-corruption authority over alleged embezzlement and corruption, and against six high-ranking officials who took part in corruption schemes when signing contracts for the supply of engines for Tunisia's state-run airline Tunisair.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days after recent anti-government protests. The president temporarily assumed full executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon.

