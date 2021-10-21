UrduPoint.com

Turkey Arrests 15 Suspected Mossad Spies - Prosecution

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Turkey arrested 15 people suspected of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Investigators said they believe that a group of individuals in Turkey was collecting information and data of importance to Israel.

The suspects who allegedly collaborated with Israel's intelligence services are charged with international espionage, Anadolu reported, citing sources in the prosecutor's office.

According to the Turkish investigative authorities, the suspects actively cooperated with the Palestinians and Syrians living in Turkey, and paid for the collected data through the international money transfer system or by couriers.

