Turkey To Start New Counterterrorist Operation In Four Syrian Regions - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Turkish armed forces are all but set to launch a fifth counterterrorist operations in four areas in Syria's northeast, targeting the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Wednesday.

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four "counterterrorist" operations in Syria. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a new campaign will begin soon to protect the country's border from terrorists.

The new operation will cover an area incorporating such settlements as Tall Rifat, Kobani, Ain Issa and Manbij, with Turkish and Syrian troops acting together against terrorist targets, the report said.

The new Turkish campaign will be launched once the National Security Council gives it its green light, the report said. 

Turkish media reported earlier in the day that the country's security council will next convene on Thursday.

The UN position is that Syria's territorial integrity be respected, UN Secretary-General's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said at a briefing. The Syrian government has so far condemned Turkish operations in Syria as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

