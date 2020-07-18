UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Drop To One-Month Low In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkey's COVID-19 Cases Drop to One-Month Low in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Turkey has registered 926 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day increase since June 10, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Over the past four days, the daily spike in cases in the country has not exceeded 1,000.

"Today, 926 new COVID-19 cases have been detected. In total, 217,799 have been infected. Eighteen have died, with the death toll totaling 5,458," Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Another 1,014 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 199,834.

Related Topics

Turkey Died June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

3 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

5 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

7 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.