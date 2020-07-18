MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Turkey has registered 926 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day increase since June 10, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Over the past four days, the daily spike in cases in the country has not exceeded 1,000.

"Today, 926 new COVID-19 cases have been detected. In total, 217,799 have been infected. Eighteen have died, with the death toll totaling 5,458," Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Another 1,014 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 199,834.