Turkey's Istanbul Airport Reopens After Snowstorm Strands Thousands

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Istanbul Airport resumed operations on Tuesday, a day after a heavy snowstorm grounded all flights at Turkey's busiest air hub, stranding thousands of passengers.

"Our flights, which were temporarily suspended due to flight safety, have been resumed with Caracas (Venezuela) and will continue with Houston (USA)," the airport authority tweeted.

Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said it had to find accommodation for more than 5,000 passengers after bad weather delayed their departure.

The blizzard is expected to last until at least Friday when it is forecast to lose strength. Istanbul Airport's authority said hundreds of personnel and 130 snowplows worked nonstop to clear the snow.

