Turkish, Afghan, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Urge Taliban To Reaffirm Commitment For Peace

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Turkish, Afghan and Pakistani foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively, urged all parties to Afghan peace process, in paricular Taliban, to reaffirm their commitment to achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement of the conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Turkish, Afghan and Pakistani foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, respectively, urged all parties to Afghan peace process, in paricular Taliban, to reaffirm their commitment to achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement of the conflict.

"[The ministers] called on all parties, in particular the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment for achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international community," the statement says.

The diplomats recognized the efforts of Turkey, Qatar and the UN to conduct a meeting in İstanbul aimed at giving momentum to the ongoing Afghanistan peace talks, it said.

They also deplored the continuing violence in Afghanistan, especially regretting the high number of civilian casualties and particularly condemning attacks targeting civil service employees, civil society activists, human rights defenders, and media workers.

