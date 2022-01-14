Turkish-Armenian Talks in Moscow Held in Positive Atmosphere - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Negotiations between special representatives of Turkey and Armenia in Moscow were held in a positive atmosphere, and the date of the next meeting will be agreed via diplomatic channels, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization. Date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels," the ministry said in a statement.