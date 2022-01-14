UrduPoint.com

Turkish-Armenian Talks In Moscow Held In Positive Atmosphere - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Turkish-Armenian Talks in Moscow Held in Positive Atmosphere - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Negotiations between special representatives of Turkey and Armenia in Moscow were held in a positive atmosphere, and the date of the next meeting will be agreed via diplomatic channels, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization. Date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Turkey Armenia

Recent Stories

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

8 minutes ago
 Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

22 minutes ago
 Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

7 minutes ago
 Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiat ..

Putin Informed About Results of Russia-US Negotiations - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 South Africa beat India in third Test to win serie ..

South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1

7 minutes ago
 Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forc ..

Head century gives Australia the edge as rain forces early end

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.