Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Reform of UN Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The situation in Ukraine has shown that the international security system, including the UN Security Council, needs to be reformed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"The situation between Russia and Ukraine shows that the international security system, in particular the UN Security Council system, needs to be reformed," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in the Turkish city of Antalya.