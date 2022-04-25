Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday called on the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered terrorists by Ankara, to lay down their arms and surrender to the Turkish security forces

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday called on the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered terrorists by Ankara, to lay down their arms and surrender to the Turkish security forces.

"Three PKK militants were neutralized in the Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak in the next phase of the Eren anti-terrorist operation. The operation took place in the Bestler Dereler area with the participation of police and gendarmerie special forces. Reconnaissance and strike drones were involved. M-16 rifles were found in the possession of the terrorists. I call on the remaining terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender to the security forces," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Turkey launched an anti-terrorist operation against the PKK in the northern part of Iraq, using special forces and military aviation. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the operation's objective is border security. The office of Iraqi President Barham Salih, in turn, said the operation is endangering the safety and security of Iraq.

The military conflict between Turkey and PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases are located in the northern part of Iraq, which are being targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Erdogan said that since July 2015, 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country's borders. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 soldiers.

