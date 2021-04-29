UrduPoint.com
Turkish Interior Minister Says Terrorist Attack Foiled In Istanbul

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Turkish police have found and neutralized an explosive device at a bus station in Istanbul, planted by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"Today, the police of Istanbul have foiled a big terrorist attack. As a result of our police's vigilance, a 5-kilogram (11-pound) explosive device planted in a car was found at the bus station.

Two people, who planted the explosive device, have been detained and are in custody," Soylu told the NTV broadcaster on late Wednesday.

He added that all the detained people were members of the PKK, banned in Turkey.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

