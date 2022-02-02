Turkish Parliament Extends Troops Deployment in Gulf of Aden by One Year - Reports

The parliament of Turkey has approved a presidential memorandum extending the Turkish forces' mandate for conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden for another year, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Wednesday

This is the fourteenth extension of the mandate of the Turkish forces in the Gulf of Aden adopted by the Turkish parliament.

Ankara has been conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2008. Turkish military vessels are tasked with ensuring the safety of navigation and security of Turkish ships sailing in the region, as well as combating terrorism and fighting pirates.

The Gulf of Aden, located near Yemen and close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the world's fourth largest oil transit point, is a vital waterway for shipping, especially for Persian Gulf oil.

In the late 2000s, the gulf became a hotbed of piracy. By the 2010s, attacks in these waters were steadily declining, after intense operations by private security companies and international naval patrols.