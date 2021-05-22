UrduPoint.com
Two Injured, Buildings Damaged As Quake Hits Indonesia's East Java

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:15 PM

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's western province of East Java on Friday injured two people and destroyed houses and buildings, a senior disaster agency official said on Saturday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's western province of East Java on Friday injured two people and destroyed houses and buildings, a senior disaster agency official said on Saturday.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency previously logged the quake at a magnitude of 6.2, before revising it down to 5.9.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 57 km southeast of East Java province's district of Blitar in western Indonesia and the depth at 110 km under the seabed, but the jolt was also felt in the nearby provinces of Central Java and Yogyakarta as well as Bali resort Island and West Nusa Tenggara province, both of them located in the central part of the country, the agency said.

The National Disaster Management Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said that nearly 100 houses, two education facilities, 12 health centers and places of worship among others were damaged in the districts of Blitar, Malang, Lumajang, Pasuruan and Jember in East Java province.

Most of the damages were classified as minor or moderate, the spokesman said in a text message, adding that further risk assessment is underway.

The quake jolted at 7:09 p.m. Jakarta time (1209 GMT) on Friday but was not potential for a tsunami, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

In East Java province, the intensity of the quake was felt at MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) V in Blitar district, and MMI IV in the districts of Karangkates, Nganjuk, Lumajang , Tulungagung and Malang, it said.

The tremors at MMI III and MMI II were also felt in some other areas in East Java and nearby provinces as well as Bali island.

