UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed In Shooting In Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two People Killed in Shooting in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia - Police

BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) A man and a woman were killed in the shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, police officers are working on the site, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two people were killed, a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The police officers are working on the site," the spokeswoman said in a phone conversation.

WDR broadcasting company reported, citing the police, that one person was shot in front of a residential building, and the other one in a side street nearby.

Later in the day, the police informed Sputnik that a suspect in the shooting was apprehended. According to the law enforcement of the city of Bielefeld, responsible for the investigation, the suspect is a 52-year-old resident of the city of Diepenau, his motives are still unknown. The man was put on the wanted list immediately after the murder.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Company Germany Bielefeld Man SITE Women

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

21 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

36 minutes ago

Mickelson stumbles early at US Open while Wolff po ..

2 minutes ago

Government Should take steps to control inflation ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian Unemployment Benefits Claims Up Nearly 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Incumbent govt working hard to rectify wrongdoings ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.