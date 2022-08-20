UrduPoint.com

Two Ships Carrying Sunflower Oil, Wheat, Authorized To Leave Ukraine - JCC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Two Ships Carrying Sunflower Oil, Wheat, Authorized to Leave Ukraine - JCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized two ships to leave Ukraine on Saturday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The two vessels, ZUMRUT ANA and OCEAN S, will both leave the Chornomorsk port and will carry a combined 31,000 tonnes (metric tons) of food from Ukraine, the JCC said on Friday.

The ships are set to depart on Saturday, August 20, according to the joint coordination center.

ZUMRUT ANA will carry 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil to Venice, while OCEAN S will carry 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Marmara, Turkey.

The JCC said it has also finished inspecting four other ships set to depart Ukraine: PETREL S, SARA, EFE, and RAMUS.

Two vessels arriving in Ukraine, PRETTY LADY and BELLIS, were also inspected by the joint coordination center.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

