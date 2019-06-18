UrduPoint.com
Two UK Neo-Nazi Teens Get Jail Sentences Over Terrorist Offenses - Reports

Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:22 PM

Two UK neo-Nazi teenagers have received jail sentences for terrorism-related offenses, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that one of them was a teen who encouraged an attack on Prince Harry for marrying a non-white woman

The case concerns Michal Szewczuk, 19, from the city of Leeds, and Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, from Chiswick, the Guardian reported. Both promoted ideas of right-wing groups influenced by neo-Nazism, according to judge Rebecca Poulet.

The teenagers shared posts on social media under pseudonyms, in which they encouraged terrorist attacks.

One of the posts called Prince Harry "a race traitor" for marrying Meghan Markle, who is biracial.

The posts also suggested violence against non-white and Jewish people.

"The posts I have seen and read are abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts," the judge said in a statement, as quoted by the newspaper.

Szewczuk got four years and three months in a young offender institution, a prison for 15- to 21-year-olds, while Dunn-Koczorowski will serve 18 months.

