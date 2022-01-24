UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher in Yemen - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The UAE air force has destroyed a missile launched in northern Yemen after it attempted to hit targets in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The UAE air force has destroyed a missile launched in northern Yemen after it attempted to hit targets in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.

They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached," the ministry tweeted.