UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher In Yemen - Defense Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 01:28 PM
The UAE air force has destroyed a missile launched in northern Yemen after it attempted to hit targets in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The UAE air force has destroyed a missile launched in northern Yemen after it attempted to hit targets in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.
They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached," the ministry tweeted.