UrduPoint.com

UK Ambassador To Moldova Says Ban On Opposition Broadcasters Justified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

UK Ambassador to Moldova Says Ban on Opposition Broadcasters Justified

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) UK Ambassador to Moldova Steven Fisher has said that the Moldovan government's move to shut down six opposition broadcasters amid mass protests was justified.

On December 16, the Moldovan authorities suspended the licenses of opposition and Russian-language broadcasters Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6 and Orhei tv over allegations that they were inaccurately covering internal affairs and the Ukraine conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow qualifies Chisinau's move as political censorship and a "cynical infringement on the rights of national minorities," urging international organizations to assess these actions.

"The report of (Moldova's) Audiovisual Council shows violations, which means that the decision of the Commission for Emergency Situations to temporarily suspend the broadcasting license of six television stations was correct," Fisher said in an interview with the Moldovan broadcaster TV8 on Thursday.

Freedom of speech is important, but the authorities may decide to suspend the activities of certain media in specific circumstances, the ambassador stressed.

He also expressed the hope that the Moldovan government would make a practical decision on the future of these broadcasters.

The European Union's Ambassador to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks, on Wednesday urged the Moldovan authorities to explain the reasons for their decision.

On December 9, Moldovan Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco said that the government had proposed a draft of the Magnitsky Law of Moldova, which provides for sanctions against individuals and legal entities, including media organizations. It will allow the Audiovisual Council to revoke licenses of companies owned by, associated with, or endorsing persons on the blacklist.

In recent months, Moldova has been swept by mass protests led by the opposition Shor party over deteriorating living standards, soaring inflation and energy shortages. Protesters demand the government resign over its failure to tackle the multiple crises in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Chisinau United Kingdom Moldova May December Media TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

1 hour ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.