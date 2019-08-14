UK Campaigner Fails to Take Case Against Johnson Over Brexit Bus to Supreme Court -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) UK activist Marcus Ball, who tries to bring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to account over a controversial claim on London's contributions to the European Union, has failed to take the case to the Supreme Court, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, Johnson used a red bus as part of the Vote Leave campaign with a slogan "We send the EU £350m [over $420 million] a week, let's fund our NHS [National Health Service] instead." Ball accused Johnson of deliberately using a misleading figure in the campaign. In May, Johnson was summoned to the Westminster Magistrates' Court over the accusations but successfully appealed the summons the following month.

In July, Ball's legal team filed a request for a permit to go to the Supreme Court but one of the High Court judges, Lady Justice Anne Rafferty, refused to satisfy it, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Ball now has an opportunity to apply to the Supreme Court directly, the media said.

"This isn't over, we are not giving up ... We are pursuing it, absolutely," he said outside the court.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and was expected to do so by late March 2019. However, Brussels and London have so far failed to reach a withdrawal deal.