UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Campaigner Fails To Take Case Against Johnson Over Brexit Bus To Supreme Court -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

UK Campaigner Fails to Take Case Against Johnson Over Brexit Bus to Supreme Court -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) UK activist Marcus Ball, who tries to bring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to account  over a controversial claim on London's contributions to the European Union, has failed to take the case to the Supreme Court, local media reported on Wednesday.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, Johnson used a red bus as part of the Vote Leave campaign with a slogan "We send the EU £350m [over $420 million] a week, let's fund our NHS [National Health Service] instead." Ball accused Johnson of deliberately using a misleading figure in the campaign. In May, Johnson was summoned to the Westminster Magistrates' Court over the accusations but successfully appealed the summons the following month.

In July, Ball's legal team filed a request for a permit to go to the Supreme Court but one of the High Court judges, Lady Justice Anne Rafferty, refused to satisfy it, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Ball now has an opportunity to apply to the Supreme Court directly, the media said.

"This isn't over, we are not giving up ... We are pursuing it, absolutely," he said outside the court.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and was expected to do so by late March 2019. However, Brussels and London have so far failed to reach a withdrawal deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Vote European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit March May June July 2016 2019 Media Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

47 minutes ago

RTAâ€™s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

2 hours ago

â€˜UAE Volunteersâ€™ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

3 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

5 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.