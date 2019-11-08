UK Citizens' Intent to Vote for Tories, Labor Down Across Country Ahead of Snap Vote- Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) UK citizens' voting intentions for both the Conservative and Labor parties have significantly dropped across the country ahead of the upcoming snap general elections in comparison to the previous vote in 2017 , while support for Liberal Democrats even doubled in some regions, a poll by a prominent public opinion and data agency released on Friday shows.

The Labor party experienced the most drastic slumps, namely, in the UK's North West England, the percentage of citizens ready to vote for the party if the election would take place tomorrow fell by 25 percentage points compared to 2017, the YouGov survey revealed. In North East England the decline accounts for 23 percentage points, while in Yorkshire and Humberside, West Midlands and Wales the difference is 20 percentage points.

Conservatives also lost their grounds in all regions, with the most noticeable drops in the South East England 41 percent of people said they would vote for the party compared to 54 in 2017 and in South West England, where the slump is 10 percentage points, the poll said.

At the same time, the Scottish National Party continues to dominate in Scotland, improving its share of the vote from 37 percent in 2017 to 42 percent. People's support for Conservatives fell here from 29 to 22 percent, and the Labor party decreased by 15 percentage points.

Liberal Democrats, the Brexit Party and Greens substantially reinforced their positions in all UK regions, according to the survey. As many as 19 percent of UK people in the North East England said that they will more likely vote for the Brexit Party, which is the more than in any other region. The poll also showed that people's support for Liberal Democrats more than doubled in all regions, except South West England and Scotland.

The poll was conducted from October 17-November 4.

The five-week campaign kicked off officially on Wednesday after the British parliament was dissolved ahead of the December 12 snap general election, which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called to break the Brexit deadlock.