UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Defense Secretary Attends NATO-Led Drill During Historic Visit To Serbia - Belgrade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

UK Defense Secretary Attends NATO-Led Drill During Historic Visit to Serbia - Belgrade

British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace has attended the NATO-led military drills "Platinum Wolf 2021" in Serbia, becoming his country's first top military official to visit the Balkan nation, the Serbian defense ministry said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace has attended the NATO-led military drills "Platinum Wolf 2021" in Serbia, becoming his country's first top military official to visit the Balkan nation, the Serbian defense ministry said on Thursday.

The Serbia-hosted drills, also involving armed forces from eight NATO member states Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, the UK and the US and Bosnia and Herzegovina, are underway from June 3 to June 18.

"Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Nebojša Stefanović, PhD, and the UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace have just arrived at the 'South' base near Bujanovac, where the Distinguished Visitors Day for the multinational exercise 'Platinum Wolf 2021' will soon begin," the ministry said in a statement, noting that Wallace is the first British defense secretary to visit Serbia.

The drills have been held annually since 2014. This year's edition gathered 524 servicemen, with the British contingent being the most numerous with 69 participants. The exercise aims at developing operational interaction and mutual understanding of partner countries at the tactical level during peace support operations in a multinational environment.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister France Visit Wallace United Kingdom Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Romania Serbia Slovenia Hungary Greece June From Top

Recent Stories

IOM, UNHCR reiterate opposition against returning ..

26 seconds ago

PID staff gets single dose COVID-19 jab

28 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 17 ..

29 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

31 seconds ago

Turkey, U.S. try to reset bruised ties via first m ..

32 seconds ago

NA Speaker seeks nominations for parliamentary com ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.