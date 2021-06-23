UK Defense Secretary Says Russia Activity 'Threat to Stability'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Russia's activities are a threat to stability.

"At the moment, Russia's activity is a threat to stability, and we all need stability to have security," Wallace told a parliamentary committee meeting.

The defense secretary added that efforts made by US President Joe Biden "which I think was welcome, is a step in trying to improve that relationship with Russia."