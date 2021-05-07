UK eases some foreign travel curbs

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday announced that it was lifting a coronavirus ban on people in England going on holiday to Portugal and Israel due to their low infection and high vaccination rates.

"I'm announcing today that from May 17 you will be able to travel to 12 green-list countries... which include Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel," Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

However, popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece are not yet on the green list, which is reviewed every three weeks "This is just a first step," said Shapps.

The 12 countries and territories on the list are: Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira; Australia; New Zealand; Singapore; Brunei; Iceland; Faroe Islands; Gibraltar; Falkland Islands; and Israel.

It is currently illegal for anyone in Britain to travel abroad for holidays, and anyone arriving from a so-called "red-list country" must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days upon arrival.

Turkey was added to the government's "red list" of countries, along with the Maldives and Nepal.

Two English football clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, are due to play in the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29.

Shapps said: "It does mean, I'm afraid... that fans should not travel to Turkey.

"The FA (Football Association), I have to tell you, are in discussions with UEFA already on this. We are very open to hosting the final round."