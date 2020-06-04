UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Office Took Note Of Russia's Nuclear Strategy - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) UK Foreign Office took note of the publication of the Russian nuclear strategy, and intends to work with NATO and the nuclear powers, including Russia, to uphold the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the office's spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"We note the publication of Russia's Nuclear Deterrence Policy Framework. The UK will continue to work with NATO Allies and other nuclear weapons states, including Russia, to uphold the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It is vital that we prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and achieve nuclear disarmament - leading to a safer future for all nations," the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the Russian state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. The document regulates the conditions under which Russia reserves the right to a nuclear strike, and also describes the main threats to Russia in the field of nuclear deterrence.

