UK Imposes Further Sanctions On Myanmar's Top Military

Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

UK Imposes Further Sanctions on Myanmar's Top Military

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The UK has sanctioned another six military top-ranking officers of the Myanmar army, including Commander in Chief General Min Aung Hlaing, for alleged human rights violations following the February 1 coup against President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the UK Foreign Office announced on Thursday.

"Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State counselor Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other civilian officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest, awaiting trial.

The coup triggered mass demonstrations across the country and according to media reports, at least three people have been killed after the police used live ammunition against protesters.

The six military figures sanctioned on Thursday add to the 19 previously listed by the UK government.

"The measures will stop those individuals from travelling to the United Kingdom, and will prevent businesses and institutions from dealing with their funds or economic resources in this country," the Foreign Office stated.

The UK, which has requested the immediate release of Suu Kyi and Win Mint, also announced the temporary suspension of all promotion of trade with Myanmar and will ensure that UK companies in Myanmar are not trading with business owned by the military.

